A charismatic neuroscientist Maria returns home after two months of treatment of anxiety and panic attacks. However, Maria's come back is unexpectedly not without bumps in the road. The study colleague removes Maria from the research which she has been working on for so many years, her mother is in the hospital and her fiancé is pressuring her to finally start planning their own family. As the tension builds up, the panic attacks return and carry Maria to another - frightening and dark world where she will have to face her own self.
CountryLithuania
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere9 October 2021
Release date
27 January 2023
Lithuania
N13
Worldwide Gross$27,118
ProductionDansu Films, I Glow Productions
Also known as
Man viskas gerai, I Am Fine, Thanks, Wszystko dobrze, dziękuję, Со Мной Всё Хорошо, Я в порядке, спасибо