Poster of I Am Fine, Thanks
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films I Am Fine, Thanks

I Am Fine, Thanks

I Am Fine, Thanks
Synopsis

A charismatic neuroscientist Maria returns home after two months of treatment of anxiety and panic attacks. However, Maria's come back is unexpectedly not without bumps in the road. The study colleague removes Maria from the research which she has been working on for so many years, her mother is in the hospital and her fiancé is pressuring her to finally start planning their own family. As the tension builds up, the panic attacks return and carry Maria to another - frightening and dark world where she will have to face her own self.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 9 October 2021
Release date
27 January 2023 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $27,118
Production Dansu Films, I Glow Productions
Also known as
Man viskas gerai, I Am Fine, Thanks, Wszystko dobrze, dziękuję, Со Мной Всё Хорошо, Я в порядке, спасибо
Director
Ernestas Jankauskas
Cast
Gabija Siurbyte
Nelė Savičenko
Andrius Paulavicius
Andrius Paulavicius
Donatas Simukauskas
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
