Prince Tariel is in the quest for his captured love, Nestan, but he fails. All attempts are in vain. He retires to a cave to live in the wilderness. Since then, he dresses in tiger skin, a reminder of his love. Help comes unexpectedly.
Cast
Manika Asatiani
Nestan
Tamer Aziz
Avtandil
Giviko Baratashvili
Tariel
George David
George David
Patti Gribow
Asmat
Patti Gribow
Asmat
William McDonough III
Giorgi Tskhadadze
Avtandil
Lela Tsurtsumia
Fatman
DirectorMirza Davitaia
WriterMirza Davitaia, Shota Rustaveli
ComposerNiaz Diasamidze, Jeffery Alan Jones, Iza Liluashvili