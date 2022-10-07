Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Knight in Tiger's Skin
8.4
Kinoafisha Films The Knight in Tiger's Skin
8.4

The Knight in Tiger's Skin

, 2022
The Knight in Tiger's Skin
Georgia, USA / Animation / 18+
Poster of The Knight in Tiger's Skin
8.4

Synopsis

Prince Tariel is in the quest for his captured love, Nestan, but he fails. All attempts are in vain. He retires to a cave to live in the wilderness. Since then, he dresses in tiger skin, a reminder of his love. Help comes unexpectedly.

Cast

Manika Asatiani
Nestan
Tamer Aziz
Avtandil
Giviko Baratashvili
Tariel
George David
George David
Patti Gribow
Asmat
Patti Gribow
Asmat
William McDonough III
Giorgi Tskhadadze
Avtandil
Lela Tsurtsumia
Fatman
Director Mirza Davitaia
Writer Mirza Davitaia, Shota Rustaveli
Composer Niaz Diasamidze, Jeffery Alan Jones, Iza Liluashvili
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Georgia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 7 October 2022
Release date
8 December 2022 Georgia PG
7 October 2022 USA
Production Georgian International Films
Also known as
The Knight in Tiger's Skin, Vepkhistkaosani, The Knight in the Panther's Skin, Prince of India, Vepʿkhistkaosani, ვეფხისტყაოსანი

Cartoon rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 9 July 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more