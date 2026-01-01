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Poster of Hora - The Movie
Kinoafisha Films Hora - The Movie

Hora - The Movie

, 2022
Hora - The Movie
Israel / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Hora - The Movie

Cast

Chen Agron
Billy Barry
Yael Ben-Ezer
Ben Green
Ben Green
Chiaki Horita
Shir Levy
Director Ohad Naharin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2022
Production Batsheva Dance Company
Also known as
Hora - The Movie

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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