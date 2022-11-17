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Poster of Sashenka
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Sashenka
6.0

Sashenka

, 2022
Sashenka
Ukraine / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Sashenka
6.0

Synopsis

In the night, someone shoots an elderly couple in their sleep with a hunting rifle, leaving their twenty-year-old son, disabled and confined to a wheelchair, an orphan. The investigation reveals the life story of what seems at first glance to be an ordinary Soviet family. While still young, the couple lost their long-desired infant daughter. Later in life, the fate gives them a child, but he happens to be a boy. The mother's pathological desire to have a daughter becomes an obsession. The woman treats Sashenka as a girl, dresses him as a girl and buys him dolls. The father supports his wife in every way. This is how starts a dramatic and astonishing story of human vices and deviations.

Cast

Dmitry Nizhelsky
Sashenka
Oksana Burlay-Piterova
Sasha's mom
Viktor Rybchinskiy
Sasha's dad
Milena Kompaniiets
Lena
Dmitry Orlov
Kolya
Director Oleksandr Zhovna
Writer Oleksandr Zhovna, Evgeny Sivkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ukraine
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 17 November 2022
Budget $357,000
Production Cinemastudio
Also known as
Sashenka, Sašake, Sasyenka, Сашенька

Film rating

6.0
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 18 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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