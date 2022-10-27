Guy (28 yo) and his best friend Joy are enjoying the gay pride parade to the fullest, when their bliss is abruptly put to an end by a deadly shooting that occurs during the event. Fleeing the scene into the safety of Guy’s home, they take along a fellow pride goer, Dan, who seems to be in shock. With the shooter still on the run, Guy and Dan fall into a night full of sex, drugs and paranoia.
CountryIsrael
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere24 November 2023
World premiere27 October 2022
Release date
22 March 2023
Israel
18
28 December 2023
Netherlands
ProductionGilady Nitzan Films, Rabinovich Film Fund Cinema Project, United King Films
Also known as
Keilu ein mahar, In Bed, En La Cama, Like There Is No Tomorrow, Voodis, W łóżku