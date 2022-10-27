Menu
In Bed

Keilu ein mahar 18+
Synopsis

Guy (28 yo) and his best friend Joy are enjoying the gay pride parade to the fullest, when their bliss is abruptly put to an end by a deadly shooting that occurs during the event. Fleeing the scene into the safety of Guy’s home, they take along a fellow pride goer, Dan, who seems to be in shock. With the shooter still on the run, Guy and Dan fall into a night full of sex, drugs and paranoia.
Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 24 November 2023
World premiere 27 October 2022
Release date
22 March 2023 Israel 18
28 December 2023 Netherlands
Production Gilady Nitzan Films, Rabinovich Film Fund Cinema Project, United King Films
Also known as
Keilu ein mahar, In Bed, En La Cama, Like There Is No Tomorrow, Voodis, W łóżku
Director
Nitzan Giladi
Cast
Israel Ogalbo
Dean Miroshnikov
Moran Rosenblatt
Moran Rosenblatt
Tom Baum
Dalia Beger
Cast and Crew
