The movie is about the mixed relationships between a failed artist and his girlfriend. Returning home after a long period of imprisonment, the father tries to improve his son's life in the most radical ways.
Country France / Azerbaijan
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 24 November 2022
16 December 2022 Kazakhstan
Production Arizona Productions, Azerbaijanfilm
Mermer soyugu, Cold as Marble, Az po grob, Hladan kao mermer, Külm kui marmor, Mərmər soyuğu, Мраморная прохлада, Холодный как мрамор
Asif Rustamov
Elshan Askerov
Natavan Abbasli
Gurban Ismailov
7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
