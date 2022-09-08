Syrian director Ehab Tarabieh’s Israeli-German co-production The Taste Of Apples Is Red which is set against the background of the director’s native Golan Heights and revolves around two brothers who are reunited after 47 years apart.
CountryIsrael / Germany
Runtime1 hour 23 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere8 September 2022
ProductionAnemos Productions, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), The Match Factory
Also known as
Ta'am al Tufah, Ahmar, The Taste of Apples Is Red, Bulg-eun sagwaui mas, Õuna maitse on punane, Τα μήλα έχουν κόκκινη γεύση