The Taste of Apples Is Red

Ta'am al Tufah, Ahmar 18+
Synopsis

Syrian director Ehab Tarabieh’s Israeli-German co-production The Taste Of Apples Is Red which is set against the background of the director’s native Golan Heights and revolves around two brothers who are reunited after 47 years apart.
Country Israel / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 8 September 2022
Production Anemos Productions, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), The Match Factory
Also known as
Ta'am al Tufah, Ahmar, The Taste of Apples Is Red, Bulg-eun sagwaui mas, Õuna maitse on punane, Τα μήλα έχουν κόκκινη γεύση
Director
Ehab Tarabieh
Cast
Makram Khoury
Makram Khoury
Tarik Kopty
Ruba Blal
Shaden Kanboura
Soheil Hadad
Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
