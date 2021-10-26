Menu
Hipodroom 18+
Synopsis

Located in the heart of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, the Hippodrome used to be the centre of entertainment for all its neighbouring countries. For nearly 100 years, it has lured visitors with bets and races. All that remains today of this majestic racecourse is a lonely horse stable. Now it is more of a social club than a prestigious racetrack. Animal lovers and sports fans still meet here despite the poor conditions. Bizarre parties and engagement photo sessions are held at the Hippodrome, and this is where the best Swedish racehorses are still trained. This hypnotic black and white film is an ode to a disappearing era and a unique subculture in a place soon to be demolished to make way for the triumphal march of business-oriented real estate development.
Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 26 October 2021
Production Allfilm
Also known as
Hipodroom, Hippodrome, Ипподром
Director
Vladimir Loginov
Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.8 IMDb
