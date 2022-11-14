Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 9th Step
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films 9th Step

9th Step

9-tas Zingsnis 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

9th Step is a drama about reconciliation and forgiveness. A father, who unexpectedly gets custody of his teenage daughter, has a second chance to gain back her trust and rebuild their relationship.
Country Lithuania
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 14 November 2022
Release date
14 November 2022 Estonia
6 October 2023 Lithuania N
Budget €575,000
Worldwide Gross $22,993
Production iN SCRiPT
Also known as
9-tas Zingsnis, 9-й шаг, 9th Step, A 9. lépés, Pasul 9, The 9th Step, Üheksas samm, Деветата стъпка
Director
Irma Pužauskaitė
Cast
Valentin Novopolskij
Gerda Ciuraite
Kristupas Birzietis
Lina Brazau
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more