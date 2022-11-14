Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
9th Step
9th Step
9-tas Zingsnis
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
9th Step is a drama about reconciliation and forgiveness. A father, who unexpectedly gets custody of his teenage daughter, has a second chance to gain back her trust and rebuild their relationship.
Expand
Country
Lithuania
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
14 November 2022
Release date
14 November 2022
Estonia
6 October 2023
Lithuania
N
Budget
€575,000
Worldwide Gross
$22,993
Production
iN SCRiPT
Also known as
9-tas Zingsnis, 9-й шаг, 9th Step, A 9. lépés, Pasul 9, The 9th Step, Üheksas samm, Деветата стъпка
Director
Irma Pužauskaitė
Cast
Valentin Novopolskij
Gerda Ciuraite
Kristupas Birzietis
Lina Brazau
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.5
Rate
15
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree