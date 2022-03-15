In March 2002, a state TV signal in China gets hacked by members of the banned spiritual group Falun Gong. Their goal is to counter the government narrative about their practice. In the aftermath, police raids sweep Changchun City, and comic book illustrator Daxiong (Justice League, Star Wars), a Falun Gong practitioner, is forced to flee. He arrives in North America, blaming the hijacking for worsening an already violent repression. But his views are challenged when he meets the lone surviving participant to have escaped China, now living in Seoul, South Korea.
CountryCanada
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere15 March 2022
Release date
17 July 2025
Czechia
12+
7 April 2023
Taiwan
6+
Worldwide Gross$2,462
ProductionLofty Sky Pictures, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
Eternal Spring, Chine, le piratage d'une télévision, Eternal Spring - Chinas gehacktes Staats-TV, Igavene kevad, Printemps Éternel, Vječno proljeće, Wieczna wiosna, Παντοτινή άνοιξη, 長春