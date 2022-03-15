Menu
Russian
Eternal Spring 18+
Synopsis

In March 2002, a state TV signal in China gets hacked by members of the banned spiritual group Falun Gong. Their goal is to counter the government narrative about their practice. In the aftermath, police raids sweep Changchun City, and comic book illustrator Daxiong (Justice League, Star Wars), a Falun Gong practitioner, is forced to flee. He arrives in North America, blaming the hijacking for worsening an already violent repression. But his views are challenged when he meets the lone surviving participant to have escaped China, now living in Seoul, South Korea.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 15 March 2022
Release date
17 July 2025 Czechia 12+
7 April 2023 Taiwan 6+
Worldwide Gross $2,462
Production Lofty Sky Pictures, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
Eternal Spring, Chine, le piratage d'une télévision, Eternal Spring - Chinas gehacktes Staats-TV, Igavene kevad, Printemps Éternel, Vječno proljeće, Wieczna wiosna, Παντοτινή άνοιξη, 長春
Director
Jason Loftus
Cast
Daxiong
Jin Xuezhe
Lan Lihua
Wang Jianmin
Zhang Zhongyu
6.8
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
