Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
The Good Person
The Good Person
The Good Person
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Sharon (Moran Rosenblatt), a dedicated and ambitious art-house film producer from Tel Aviv is on the brink of bankruptcy when she gets an opportunity to save her professional future and her sense of self-worth. She is asked to col...
Expand
Country
Israel
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
11 October 2022
Budget
€220,000
Production
Film Harbor
Also known as
The Good Person, Ha'Nefesh Ha'Tova, Hea inimene
Director
Eitan Anner
Cast
Lia Barnett
Uri Gottlieb
Rami Heuberger
Moran Rosenblatt
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
15
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree