Kinoafisha Films The Good Person

The Good Person

The Good Person 18+
Synopsis

Sharon (Moran Rosenblatt), a dedicated and ambitious art-house film producer from Tel Aviv is on the brink of bankruptcy when she gets an opportunity to save her professional future and her sense of self-worth. She is asked to col...
Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 11 October 2022
Budget €220,000
Production Film Harbor
Also known as
The Good Person, Ha'Nefesh Ha'Tova, Hea inimene
Director
Eitan Anner
Cast
Lia Barnett
Uri Gottlieb
Rami Heuberger
Moran Rosenblatt
Moran Rosenblatt
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.1 IMDb
