Poster of Venice at Dawn
1 poster
Venice at Dawn

Venice at Dawn

Venice at Dawn 18+
Synopsis

It is based on the classic British stage farce and a comedy of misunderstandings centered around a relationship break up and a painting which is called Venice at Dawn.
Venice at Dawn - trailer
Venice at Dawn  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 August 2022
Production Sulk Youth Films
Also known as
Venice at Dawn
Director
Jamie Adams
Cast
Tom Basden
Sophie Kennedy Clark
Celyn Jones
Celyn Jones
Vanessa Grasse
Vanessa Grasse
Richard Elis
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Film Trailers
Venice at Dawn - trailer
Venice at Dawn Trailer
