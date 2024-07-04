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4.9
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Space Cadet
4.9
Space Cadet
, 2023
Space Cadet
USA / Comedy / 18+
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4.9
Space Cadet
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Emma Roberts
Rex Simpson
Gabrielle Union
Pam Proctor
Tom Hopper
Logan O'Leary
Dave Foley
Rudolph Bolton
Poppy Liu
Nadine Cai
Kuhoo Verma
Violet Marie Vislawski
Desi Lydic
Dr. Stacy Kellogg
Sebastián Yatra
Toddrick Spencer
Sam Robards
Rex's Dad (Calvin Simpson)
Yasha Jackson
Grace Jackson
Director
Liz W. Garcia
Writer
Liz W. Garcia
Composer
John Debney
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
4 July 2024
World premiere
4 July 2024
Production
Stampede Ventures
Also known as
Space Cadet, Infiltrada en la NASA, Kaçık Astronot, Novata Espacial, Nowa w kosmosie, Uma Astronauta Quase Perfeita, Űrkadét, Космический кадет, Космічний кадет, 太空學員, La Cadette de l'Espace, 太空梦想, 太空训练生
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Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 26 August 2024
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