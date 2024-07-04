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Poster of Space Cadet
4.9
Space Cadet - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Space Cadet
4.9

Space Cadet

, 2023
Space Cadet
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Space Cadet
4.9
Space Cadet - Trailer
Space Cadet  Trailer

Cast

Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
Rex Simpson
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union
Pam Proctor
Tom Hopper
Tom Hopper
Logan O'Leary
Dave Foley
Rudolph Bolton
Poppy Liu
Nadine Cai
Kuhoo Verma
Violet Marie Vislawski
Desi Lydic
Dr. Stacy Kellogg
Sebastián Yatra
Toddrick Spencer
Sam Robards
Rex's Dad (Calvin Simpson)
Yasha Jackson
Grace Jackson
Director Liz W. Garcia
Writer Liz W. Garcia
Composer John Debney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 July 2024
World premiere 4 July 2024
Production Stampede Ventures
Also known as
Space Cadet, Infiltrada en la NASA, Kaçık Astronot, Novata Espacial, Nowa w kosmosie, Uma Astronauta Quase Perfeita, Űrkadét, Космический кадет, Космічний кадет, 太空學員, La Cadette de l'Espace, 太空梦想, 太空训练生

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Space Cadet - Trailer
Space Cadet Trailer
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