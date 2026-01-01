Marek Kalita

Menu
Date of Birth
1 October 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Offsiders
(2008)
6.7
Other People
(2021)
6.6
All That I Love
(2009)
Filmography
King of Dope
Król dopalaczy
Action, Crime
2026, Poland
4.4
Supersiostry
Supersiostry
Drama, Fantasy
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
4
Niepewnosc
Niepewnosc
Drama
2024, Poland
6.5
The Crossroads
Skrzyzowanie
Drama
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
6.2
March '68
Marzec '68
Drama, History, Romantic
2022, Poland
6.7
Other People
Inni ludzie
Drama, Music
2021, France / Poland
5.9
The Red Spider
Czerwony pajak
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2015, Poland / Czechia / Slovakia
6.4
Piggies
Swinki
Drama
2009, Poland
6.6
All That I Love
Wszystko, co kocham
Romantic
2009, Poland
6.9
The Offsiders
Boisko bezdomnych
Drama
2008, Poland
