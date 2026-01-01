Menu
Marek Kalita

Date of Birth
1 October 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Offsiders 6.9
The Offsiders (2008)
Other People 6.7
Other People (2021)
All That I Love 6.6
All That I Love (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
King of Dope
King of Dope Król dopalaczy
Action, Crime 2026, Poland
Supersiostry 4.4
Supersiostry Supersiostry
Drama, Fantasy 2024, Poland
Niepewnosc 4
Niepewnosc Niepewnosc
Drama 2024, Poland
The Crossroads 6.5
The Crossroads Skrzyzowanie
Drama 2024, Poland
March '68 6.2
March '68 Marzec '68
Drama, History, Romantic 2022, Poland
Other People 6.7
Other People Inni ludzie
Drama, Music 2021, France / Poland
The Red Spider 5.9
The Red Spider Czerwony pajak
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2015, Poland / Czechia / Slovakia
Piggies 6.4
Piggies Swinki
Drama 2009, Poland
All That I Love 6.6
All That I Love Wszystko, co kocham
Romantic 2009, Poland
The Offsiders 6.9
The Offsiders Boisko bezdomnych
Drama 2008, Poland
