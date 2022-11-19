Cast
Judith Chandler
Miss Moul
Cast and Crew
Director
Carol Morley
Writer
Carol Morley, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Cairo Cannon
Composer
Carly Paradis
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
1 December 2023
World premiere
19 November 2022
Release date
|27 October 2023
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|27 October 2023
|Sweden
|
|15
Worldwide Gross
$126,822
Production
Modern Films, British Film Institute (BFI), The National Lottery
Also known as
Typist Artist Pirate King, Dactilógrafa Artista Pirata Rei, Kirjutaja. Kunstnik. Piraat. Kuningas, 打字员，艺术家，海盗，国王