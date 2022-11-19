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Poster of Typist Artist Pirate King
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Typist Artist Pirate King
5.9

Typist Artist Pirate King

, 2022
Typist Artist Pirate King
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Typist Artist Pirate King
5.9

Synopsis

The growing friendship between two women as they hit the road in an electric car looking for endings and reconciliation.

Cast

Kelly Macdonald
Kelly Macdonald
Sandra Panza
Monica Dolan
Monica Dolan
Audrey Amiss
Gina McKee
Gina McKee
Kieran Bew
Kieran Bew
Christine Bottomley
Christine Bottomley
Judith Chandler
Miss Moul
Gary Bates
Vicar
Paul Miller
Jesus
Anand Toora
Jimmy Cragg
Kya Brame
Pouting Pamela
Dawn Butler
Waitress
James Jaysen Bryhan
Chef
Director Carol Morley
Writer Carol Morley, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Cairo Cannon
Composer Carly Paradis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 December 2023
World premiere 19 November 2022
Release date
27 October 2023 Great Britain 12A
27 October 2023 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $126,822
Production Modern Films, British Film Institute (BFI), The National Lottery
Also known as
Typist Artist Pirate King, Dactilógrafa Artista Pirata Rei, Kirjutaja. Kunstnik. Piraat. Kuningas, 打字员，艺术家，海盗，国王

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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