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About
Filmography
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Nathalie Rapti Gomez
Date of Birth
21 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
Devils
(2020)
6.8
Ex
(2009)
6.4
Leonora Addio
(2022)
Filmography
5.1
The Last Supper
The Last Supper
Drama, History
2025, USA
4.6
Revival
Revival
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, Italy
6.4
Leonora Addio
Leonora addio
Drama
2022, France / Italy
7.1
Devils
Drama, Thriller
2020, Italy
6.3
Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller
2019, Sweden
6.4
Black Butterfly
Black Butterfly
Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
3.8
Titanium White
Wrobiony
Adventure, Crime, Thriller
2016, Poland
6.8
Ex
Ex
Romantic, Comedy
2009, Italy
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