Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dangal
Poster of Dangal
Рейтинги
8.5 IMDb Rating: 8.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Dangal

Dangal

Dangal 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Dangal is an extraordinary true story based on the life of Mahavir Singh and his two daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film traces the inspirational journey of a father who trains his daughters to become world class wrestlers.
Dangal - trailer in russian
Dangal  trailer in russian
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 41 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 21 June 2017
World premiere 21 December 2016
Release date
7 November 2024 Russia Синемапарк 16+
24 August 2017 Hong Kong IIA
23 December 2016 India U
22 February 2025 Israel
25 April 2018 South Korea 12
21 December 2016 USA PG
MPAA PG
Budget 700,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $303,726,694
Production Aamir Khan Productions, UTV Motion Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures
Also known as
Dangal, Дангал, Dangal: Die Hoffnung auf den großen Sieg, Wrestling Competition, दंगल, ダンガル　きっと、つよくなる, 我和我的冠軍女兒, 打死不離3父女, 摔跤吧！爸爸, 摔跤吧！老爸, 摔跤家族
Director
Nitesh Tiwari
Cast
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Sanya Malhotra
Sakshi Tanwar
Aparshakti Khurana
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Dangal
Sri 7.8
Sri (2024)
Cafarnaúm 8.3
Cafarnaúm (2018)
Thugs of Hindostan 4.4
Thugs of Hindostan (2018)
Secret Superstar 7.9
Secret Superstar (2017)
Sultan 7.2
Sultan (2016)
Drishyam 8.2
Drishyam (2015)
3 Idiots 8.5
3 Idiots (2009)
Dangle 6.5
Dangle (2003)
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. 8.1
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)
Lagaan 8.1
Lagaan (2001)

Film rating

8.5
Rate 14 votes
8.3 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Comon 11 November 2024, 14:41
Очередной классный индийский фильм, в озвучке а не с субтитрами, уже не новый, 2016 года, но тем не менее очень крутой. Один из лучших фильмов про… Read more…
User 9 November 2024, 20:13
Ну классный , на одном дыханий фильм 👍
Quotes
Mahavir Singh Phogat You have to fight in a way that people will remember you. If you win silver, sooner or later, you will be forgotten. If you win gold, you will be an example, And examples are given, child... not forgotten. See those girls? If you win tomorrow, you will not win alone. Millions of girls like them will win along with you. It will be a victory for every girl who is considered inferior to boys; who is forced into household chores, who is married off to just raise children. Tomorrow's match is the most important one. Because tomorrow, we are not fighting just that Australian, but all those people who think lesser of girls.
Film Trailers All trailers
Dangal - trailer in russian
Dangal Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more