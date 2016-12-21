Mahavir Singh Phogat You have to fight in a way that people will remember you. If you win silver, sooner or later, you will be forgotten. If you win gold, you will be an example, And examples are given, child... not forgotten. See those girls? If you win tomorrow, you will not win alone. Millions of girls like them will win along with you. It will be a victory for every girl who is considered inferior to boys; who is forced into household chores, who is married off to just raise children. Tomorrow's match is the most important one. Because tomorrow, we are not fighting just that Australian, but all those people who think lesser of girls.