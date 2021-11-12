Menu
Poster of A Christmas Tale
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.3
A Christmas Tale

A Christmas Tale

Sagan om Karl-Bertil Jonssons julafton 18+
Synopsis

A tale of a boy from a wealthy family who during his work at the post office steals Christmas gifts from the wealthy to give to the poor people of Stockholm.
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 12 November 2021
World premiere 12 November 2021
Release date
15 December 2022 Czechia
10 December 2021 Finland
12 November 2021 Sweden Btl
Worldwide Gross $553,563
Production Film i Väst, SF Studios, Svenska Filminstitutet (SFI)
Also known as
Sagan om Karl-Bertil Jonssons julafton, A Christmas Tale, Das wundersame Weihnachtsfest des Karl-Bertil Jonsson, Fortellingen om Karl-Bertil Jonssons julaften, Historien om Karl-Bertil Jonssons juleaften, Jõulumuinasjutt, Karácsonyi mese, Świąteczny cud, Tarina Karl-Bertil Jonssonin jouluaatosta, Um Natal Para Todos, Vánoční pohádka, Vianočná rozprávka, Волшебная сказка на Рождество
Director
Hannes Holm
Cast
Jonas Karlsson
Simon Larson
Jennie Silfverhjelm
Vanna Rosenberg
Filip Berg
Film rating

6.6
10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
