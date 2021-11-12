A tale of a boy from a wealthy family who during his work at the post office steals Christmas gifts from the wealthy to give to the poor people of Stockholm.
CountrySweden
Runtime1 hour 44 minutes
Production year2021
Online premiere12 November 2021
World premiere12 November 2021
Release date
15 December 2022
Czechia
10 December 2021
Finland
12 November 2021
Sweden
Btl
Worldwide Gross$553,563
ProductionFilm i Väst, SF Studios, Svenska Filminstitutet (SFI)
Also known as
Sagan om Karl-Bertil Jonssons julafton, A Christmas Tale, Das wundersame Weihnachtsfest des Karl-Bertil Jonsson, Fortellingen om Karl-Bertil Jonssons julaften, Historien om Karl-Bertil Jonssons juleaften, Jõulumuinasjutt, Karácsonyi mese, Świąteczny cud, Tarina Karl-Bertil Jonssonin jouluaatosta, Um Natal Para Todos, Vánoční pohádka, Vianočná rozprávka, Волшебная сказка на Рождество