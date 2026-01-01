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Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Kinoafisha Persons Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Date of Birth
19 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Sacred Games 8.4
Sacred Games (2018)
Kahaani 8.1
Kahaani (2012)
Main Actor Nahin Hoon 8.0
Main Actor Nahin Hoon (2025)

Filmography

Thamma 6.5
Thamma Thamma
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2025, India
Watch trailer
Main Actor Nahin Hoon 8
Main Actor Nahin Hoon Main Actor Nahin Hoon
Drama 2025, India
Saindhav 5.7
Saindhav Saindhav
Action, Crime, Drama 2024, India
Afwaah 6.7
Afwaah Afwaah
Drama, Thriller 2023, India
Heropanti 2 2.9
Heropanti 2 Heropanti 2
Action, Romantic 2022, India
Watch trailer
Serious Men 6.8
Serious Men Serious Men
Drama 2020, India
Raat Akeli Hai 7.3
Raat Akeli Hai Raat Akeli Hai
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2020, India
Petta 7.2
Petta Petta
Action, Drama 2019, India
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