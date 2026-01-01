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About
Filmography
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Date of Birth
19 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.4
Sacred Games
(2018)
8.1
Kahaani
(2012)
8.0
Main Actor Nahin Hoon
(2025)
Filmography
6.5
Thamma
Thamma
Comedy, Horror, Thriller
2025, India
Watch trailer
8
Main Actor Nahin Hoon
Main Actor Nahin Hoon
Drama
2025, India
5.7
Saindhav
Saindhav
Action, Crime, Drama
2024, India
6.7
Afwaah
Afwaah
Drama, Thriller
2023, India
2.9
Heropanti 2
Heropanti 2
Action, Romantic
2022, India
Watch trailer
6.8
Serious Men
Serious Men
Drama
2020, India
7.3
Raat Akeli Hai
Raat Akeli Hai
Crime, Drama, Mystery
2020, India
7.2
Petta
Petta
Action, Drama
2019, India
Show more
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