Russian
Рейтинги
6.8 IMDb Rating: 6.6
2 posters
Stanislavsky. Lust for life

Synopsis

A story about Konstantin Sergeievich Stanislavski, a twentieth-century theatre genius. Owing to his powerful extraordinary talent he managed to stay a true artist and a free spirit within the harsh Soviet system. In the film contemporary theater and film directors (Kirill Serebrennikov, Katie Mitchell, Lev Dodin and others) show how Stanislavski's method affects their everyday work. Each of the directors finds his or her own reflection in the mirror of his genius. In search of an answer to the question whether modern theatre really needs Stanislavski they discover that art lacks its most essential part – the human being.
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 21 October 2020
Release date
27 February 2021 Russia 6+
Production Otkrytaya Kinostudiya "Lendok"
Also known as
Stanislavsky.Lust for life, Stanislavski. Elujanu, Stanislavskiy. Zhazhda zhizni, Stanislavsky. Lust for life, Станиславский. Жажда жизни, 斯坦尼斯拉夫斯基传：生活的欲望
Director
Yulia Bobkova
Cast
Marina Brusnikina
Marina Brusnikina
Yuriy Butusov
Veniamin Filshtinskiy
Oskaras Korsunovas
Lev Levermore
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.8
10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
