A story about Konstantin Sergeievich Stanislavski, a twentieth-century theatre genius. Owing to his powerful extraordinary talent he managed to stay a true artist and a free spirit within the harsh Soviet system. In the film contemporary theater and film directors (Kirill Serebrennikov, Katie Mitchell, Lev Dodin and others) show how Stanislavski's method affects their everyday work. Each of the directors finds his or her own reflection in the mirror of his genius. In search of an answer to the question whether modern theatre really needs Stanislavski they discover that art lacks its most essential part – the human being.
CountryRussia
Runtime1 hour 22 minutes
Production year2020
World premiere21 October 2020
Release date
27 February 2021
Russia
6+
ProductionOtkrytaya Kinostudiya "Lendok"
Also known as
Stanislavsky.Lust for life, Stanislavski. Elujanu, Stanislavskiy. Zhazhda zhizni, Stanislavsky. Lust for life, Станиславский. Жажда жизни, 斯坦尼斯拉夫斯基传：生活的欲望