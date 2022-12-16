Menu
Mindcage

Mindcage

Mindcage 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 16 December 2022
World premiere 16 December 2022
Release date
26 January 2023 Czechia
19 December 2022 France 12
8 June 2023 Italy
23 December 2022 Latvia 16+
23 December 2022 Lithuania
31 May 2023 South Korea
16 December 2022 Sweden 15
10 March 2023 Taiwan
22 December 2022 UAE 18TC
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $459,522
Production Boomtown Media Partners, BondIt Media Capital, Daniel Grodnik Productions
Also known as
Mindcage, Jaula mental, Angyalok gyilkosa, El asesino de ángeles, Fanget i sinnet, Gaiola Mental, Meelevangistus, Mindcage - Mente criminale, Naśladowca, Prāta būris, Prison mentale, V zajetí mysli, Zihin Kafesi, Παιχνίδια μνήμης, Клетка разума, マインドケージ, 屍蹤天使
Director
Mauro Borrelli
Cast
John Malkovich
John Malkovich
Martin Lawrence
Martin Lawrence
Melissa Roxburgh
Melissa Roxburgh
Ritchie Montgomery
Ritchie Montgomery
Jacob Grodnik
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.3
11 votes
4.6 IMDb
Goofs

The photograph of Mary Kelly's father at his funeral was labelled "Elias Kelly". Mary Kelly's maiden name was Allen, as shown earlier on her marriage certificate — she had married Dale Kelly, so it stands to reason her father would have been Elias Allen.

His name is largely irrelevant to the story — neither useful nor of any interest.

Stills
