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Donor
6.5
Donor
, 2022
Donor
Kazakhstan / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Cast
Kuandyk Shakyrzhanov
Sanzhar Madi
Azat Seitmetov
Bayan Alaguzova
Akniet Belasar
Director
Darhan Sarkenov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
17 November 2022
Release date
17 November 2022
Kazakhstan
12+
Also known as
Donor, Донор
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
11
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 22 July 2024
Showtimes
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