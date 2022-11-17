Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Donor
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Donor
6.5

Donor

, 2022
Donor
Kazakhstan / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Donor
6.5

Cast

Kuandyk Shakyrzhanov
Sanzhar Madi
Sanzhar Madi
Azat Seitmetov
Bayan Alaguzova
Akniet Belasar
Director Darhan Sarkenov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 17 November 2022
Release date
17 November 2022 Kazakhstan 12+
Also known as
Donor, Донор

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 22 July 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more