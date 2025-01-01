Menu
Andrejs Ekis
Andrejs Ekis Andrejs Ekis
Andrejs Ekis

Andrejs Ekis

Andrejs Ekis

Date of Birth
15 May 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

8.8
Munity (2024)
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam 6.4
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam (2021)
Raven's Hollow 6.4
Raven's Hollow (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All Films 10 TV Shows 1 Writer 3 Director 9 Producer 4
Svingerid 2 Svingerid 2
Comedy 2025, Estonia
8.8
Munity DUMPIS: PIRMĀ DAĻA
Action, Drama 2024, Latvia
Raven's Hollow 6.4
Raven's Hollow Raven's Hollow
Thriller 2022, Great Britain
Fear No One
Fear No One
Action 2021, Latvia
Swingers 5.9
Swingers Svingery
Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam 6.4
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
Comedy 2021, Latvia
Class Reunion 2 5.4
Class Reunion 2 Klases Salidojums 2
Comedy 2020, Latvia
Klases Salidojums 6.1
Klases Salidojums Klases Salidojums
Comedy 2019, Latvia
The Pagan King 6.1
The Pagan King Nameja gredzens
Action, Drama, History 2018, Great Britain / Latvia
Blēži / Blezi 4.3
Blēži / Blezi Blēži / Blezi
Comedy 2018, Latvia
Svingerid 5.8
Svingerid Svingerid
Comedy 2017, Estonia
