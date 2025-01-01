Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrejs Ekis
Andrejs Ekis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrejs Ekis
Andrejs Ekis
Andrejs Ekis
Date of Birth
15 May 1964
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
8.8
Munity
(2024)
6.4
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
(2021)
6.4
Raven's Hollow
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
All
11
Films
10
TV Shows
1
Writer
3
Director
9
Producer
4
Svingerid 2
Svingerid 2
Comedy
2025, Estonia
8.8
Munity
DUMPIS: PIRMĀ DAĻA
Action, Drama
2024, Latvia
6.4
Raven's Hollow
Raven's Hollow
Thriller
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Fear No One
Action
2021, Latvia
5.9
Swingers
Svingery
Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
Tabu. Tas, par ko nerunajam
Comedy
2021, Latvia
5.4
Class Reunion 2
Klases Salidojums 2
Comedy
2020, Latvia
6.1
Klases Salidojums
Klases Salidojums
Comedy
2019, Latvia
6.1
The Pagan King
Nameja gredzens
Action, Drama, History
2018, Great Britain / Latvia
4.3
Blēži / Blezi
Blēži / Blezi
Comedy
2018, Latvia
5.8
Svingerid
Svingerid
Comedy
2017, Estonia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree