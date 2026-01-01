Menu
Marta Milans
Date of Birth
19 April 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Shazam! 7.5
Shazam! (2019)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2022)
No Tomorrow 7.3
No Tomorrow (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Idol 4.2
The Idol
Drama 2023, USA
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Stoyan 5.8
Stoyan Stoyan
Horror, Thriller 2021, Spain
White Lines 6.5
White Lines
Drama 2020, USA
The Pier 7
The Pier
Drama 2019, Spain
Shazam! 7.5
Shazam! Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Asher 5.4
Asher Asher
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
No Tomorrow 7.3
No Tomorrow
Comedy, Romantic 2016, USA
Killer Women 6
Killer Women
Drama, Crime, Western 2014, USA
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him 7.1
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Shame 6.6
Shame Shame
Drama 2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
