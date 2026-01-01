Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marta Milans
Marta Milans
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marta Milans
Marta Milans
Marta Milans
Date of Birth
19 April 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Shazam!
(2019)
7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
(2022)
7.3
No Tomorrow
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2016
2014
2013
2011
All
11
Films
6
TV Shows
5
Actress
11
4.2
The Idol
Drama
2023, USA
7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Stoyan
Stoyan
Horror, Thriller
2021, Spain
6.5
White Lines
Drama
2020, USA
7
The Pier
Drama
2019, Spain
7.5
Shazam!
Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Asher
Asher
Action, Thriller, Drama
2018, USA
7.3
No Tomorrow
Comedy, Romantic
2016, USA
6
Killer Women
Drama, Crime, Western
2014, USA
7.1
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Shame
Shame
Drama
2011, Great Britain
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree