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6.2
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Mittelmarsch
6.2
Mittelmarsch
, 2022
Mittelmarsch
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
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6.2
Mittelmarsch
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Cast
Ivan Zlobin
Mitya
Tina Stojilkovic
Polina
Era Ziganshina
Grandmother
Sergey Migitsko
Shvarts
Konstantin Vorobyov
Okhrannik
Ilya Del
Kovalsky
Stepan Gvozdikov
Rabochiy zavoda
Elena Morozova
Mama
Artur Panov
Stroitel
Oleg Ryazantsev
Upravlyayushchiy
Director
Sofya Meledina
Writer
Natalya Dementeva
Composer
Sergey Shamov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
28 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023
Russia
Reflexion Films
Budget
40,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross
$2,875
Production
Rock Films
Also known as
Mittelmarsch, Миттельмарш
More
Film rating
6.2
Rate
15
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 18 February 2026
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