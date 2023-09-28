Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mittelmarsch
6.2
Mittelmarsch - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mittelmarsch
6.2

Mittelmarsch

, 2022
Mittelmarsch
Russia / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mittelmarsch
6.2
Mittelmarsch - Dubbed trailer
Mittelmarsch  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Ivan Zlobin
Ivan Zlobin
Mitya
Tina Stojilkovic
Tina Stojilkovic
Polina
Era Ziganshina
Era Ziganshina
Grandmother
Sergey Migitsko
Sergey Migitsko
Shvarts
Konstantin Vorobyov
Konstantin Vorobyov
Okhrannik
Ilya Del
Ilya Del
Kovalsky
Stepan Gvozdikov
Rabochiy zavoda
Elena Morozova
Elena Morozova
Mama
Artur Panov
Stroitel
Oleg Ryazantsev
Upravlyayushchiy
Director Sofya Meledina
Writer Natalya Dementeva
Composer Sergey Shamov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 28 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023 Russia Reflexion Films
Budget 40,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $2,875
Production Rock Films
Also known as
Mittelmarsch, Миттельмарш

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mittelmarsch - Dubbed trailer
Mittelmarsch Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Mittelmarsch

Grandmas
Grandmas Comedy, Drama
2022, Russia
5.0
Reverberatsiya
Reverberatsiya Drama, Comedy
2015, Russia
5.0
Sex, kofe, sigarety
Sex, kofe, sigarety Comedy, Drama
2013, Russia
4.0
Vzyatki gladki Drama, Comedy
2009, Russia
0.0
Iskusstvo zhit v Odesse
Iskusstvo zhit v Odesse Comedy, Drama
1989, USSR
6.0
Incognito from St. Petersburg
Incognito from St. Petersburg Musical, Drama, Comedy
1977, USSR
6.0
Bury Me Behind the Baseboard
Bury Me Behind the Baseboard Drama
2009, Russia
7.0
Vidrimasgor
Vidrimasgor Comedy
2009, Russia
6.0
Blondinka
Blondinka Comedy, Drama
2022, Russia
5.0
Klub schastya
Klub schastya Comedy
2010, Russia
4.0
Putina Drama
2007, Russia
0.0
Marigolds in Flower
Marigolds in Flower Drama
1997, Russia
6.0
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more