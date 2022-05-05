Menu
Russian
Poster of Nartay
Рейтинги
IMDb Rating: 5.1
Nartay

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 5 May 2022
Release date
15 September 2022 Russia Кинотайм 16+
5 May 2022 Kazakhstan 14+
Production Eurasia Film Production
Also known as
Nartai
Director
Gulnara Sarsenova
Vakhtang Khubutia
Cast
Sharifbek Zakirov
Anna Starchenko
Grigoriy Chaban
Bernd Tauber
4.3
5.1 IMDb
