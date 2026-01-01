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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Andreev
Aleksandr Andreev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Andreev
Aleksandr Andreev
Aleksandr Andreev
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
9.0
Sem vyorst do rassveta
(2025)
Tickets
6.6
Obgonyaya vremya
(2019)
6.4
Tochka opory
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
History
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2024
2021
2019
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Director
3
Writer
4
Actor
2
Producer
1
9
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Drama, War, History
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
Tochka opory
Tochka opory
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
5
5 weeks
5 weeks
Comedy
2021, Russia
5.4
Strazhi Otchizny
Action
2019, Russia
6.6
Obgonyaya vremya
Drama, History
2019, Russia
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