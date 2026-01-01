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Aleksandr Andreev
Aleksandr Andreev Aleksandr Andreev
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Andreev

Aleksandr Andreev

Aleksandr Andreev

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Sem vyorst do rassveta 9.0
Sem vyorst do rassveta (2025)
Obgonyaya vremya 6.6
Obgonyaya vremya (2019)
Tochka opory 6.4
Tochka opory (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sem vyorst do rassveta 9
Sem vyorst do rassveta Sem vyorst do rassveta
Drama, War, History 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Tochka opory 6.4
Tochka opory Tochka opory
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
5 weeks 5
5 weeks 5 weeks
Comedy 2021, Russia
Strazhi Otchizny 5.4
Strazhi Otchizny
Action 2019, Russia
Obgonyaya vremya 6.6
Obgonyaya vremya
Drama, History 2019, Russia
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