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Filmography
Yuliya Shubareva
Yuliya Shubareva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuliya Shubareva
Yuliya Shubareva
Yuliya Shubareva
Date of Birth
9 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
Sem vyorst do rassveta
(2025)
7.2
Popytka k begstvu
(2007)
6.4
Tochka opory
(2024)
Filmography
On the Edge of Childhood
Na krayu detstva
Drama, History, Short
2026, Russia
Sobiratel kamnej
Detective,
2025, Russia
7.2
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Drama, War, History
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Poslednyaya cena
Drama
2024, Russia
6.4
Tochka opory
Tochka opory
Drama, Romantic
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Knizhnaya devochka
Romantic
2023, Russia
5
5 weeks
5 weeks
Comedy
2021, Russia
7.2
Popytka k begstvu
Popytka k begstvu
Detective, Crime
2007, Russia
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