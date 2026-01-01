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Yuliya Shubareva
Yuliya Shubareva Yuliya Shubareva
Kinoafisha Persons Yuliya Shubareva

Yuliya Shubareva

Yuliya Shubareva

Date of Birth
9 July 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Sem vyorst do rassveta 7.2
Sem vyorst do rassveta (2025)
Popytka k begstvu 7.2
Popytka k begstvu (2007)
Tochka opory 6.4
Tochka opory (2024)

Filmography

On the Edge of Childhood
On the Edge of Childhood Na krayu detstva
Drama, History, Short 2026, Russia
Sobiratel kamnej
Sobiratel kamnej
Detective, 2025, Russia
Sem vyorst do rassveta 7.2
Sem vyorst do rassveta Sem vyorst do rassveta
Drama, War, History 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Poslednyaya cena
Poslednyaya cena
Drama 2024, Russia
Tochka opory 6.4
Tochka opory Tochka opory
Drama, Romantic 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Knizhnaya devochka
Knizhnaya devochka
Romantic 2023, Russia
5 weeks 5
5 weeks 5 weeks
Comedy 2021, Russia
Popytka k begstvu 7.2
Popytka k begstvu Popytka k begstvu
Detective, Crime 2007, Russia
Show more
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