The film “The Sweet Escape” was directed by Bruno Podalydès.

The runtime of the film “The Sweet Escape” is 1 hour 45 minutes.

The film “The Sweet Escape” is rated 6.5/10 on Kinoafisha (11 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “The Sweet Escape” was on 10 June 2015.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.