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Poster of The Sweet Escape
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Sweet Escape
6.5

The Sweet Escape

, 2015
Comme un avion
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Sweet Escape
6.5

Synopsis

Michel, a fifty year old man, graphic designer, decides to change the urban lifestyle and go on an adventure. Fascinated by airmail, he dreams at Jean Mermoz when he's on scooter. One day, Michel sees a picture of a kayak.

Cast

Bruno Podalydès
Bruno Podalydès
Michel
Sandrine Kiberlain
Sandrine Kiberlain
Rachelle
Agnès Jaoui
Agnès Jaoui
Laëtitia
Vimala Pons
Mila
Denis Podalydès
Denis Podalydès
Rémi
Michel Vuillermoz
Michel Vuillermoz
Christophe
Jean-Noël Brouté
Damien
Pierre Arditi
Pierre Arditi
Le pêcheur qui ressemble à Pierre Arditi
Noémie Lvovsky
Noémie Lvovsky
Mme Pirchtate, la voisine
Samir Guesmi
Le livreur
Director Bruno Podalydès
Writer Bruno Podalydès
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 15 May 2018
World premiere 10 June 2015
Release date
20 May 2016 Austria
10 June 2015 Belgium
6 October 2016 Brazil
10 June 2015 France
19 May 2016 Germany
6 November 2015 Great Britain
26 May 2016 Greece
22 April 2016 Sweden
28 January 2016 Switzerland
Worldwide Gross $2,472,665
Production Why Not Productions, France 3 Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
Comme un avion, The Sweet Escape, Auf zu neuen Ufern, Den ljuva flykten, Den søde flugt, El dulce escape, Mint egy repülő, Nagu lennuk, Nur Fliegen ist schöner, Um Doce Refúgio, Wyprawa, Γλυκιά απόδραση, На плаву

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021

Frequently asked questions about the film “The Sweet Escape”

When is the premiere of the film “The Sweet Escape”?

The world premiere of the film “The Sweet Escape” was on 10 June 2015.

What is the rating of the film “The Sweet Escape”?

The film “The Sweet Escape” is rated 6.5/10 on Kinoafisha (11 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “The Sweet Escape”?

The runtime of the film “The Sweet Escape” is 1 hour 45 minutes.

Who directed the film “The Sweet Escape”?

The film “The Sweet Escape” was directed by Bruno Podalydès.

How much did the film “The Sweet Escape” gross?

The film “The Sweet Escape” grossed $2,472,665 worldwide.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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