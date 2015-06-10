Frequently asked questions about the film “The Sweet Escape”
When is the premiere of the film “The Sweet Escape”?
The world premiere of the film “The Sweet Escape” was on 10 June 2015.
What is the rating of the film “The Sweet Escape”?
The film “The Sweet Escape” is rated 6.5/10 on Kinoafisha (11 votes) and 6.4/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “The Sweet Escape”?
The runtime of the film “The Sweet Escape” is 1 hour 45 minutes.
Who directed the film “The Sweet Escape”?
The film “The Sweet Escape” was directed by Bruno Podalydès.
How much did the film “The Sweet Escape” gross?
The film “The Sweet Escape” grossed $2,472,665 worldwide.