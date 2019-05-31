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4.6
Kinoafisha
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Phalène
4.6
Phalène
, 2019
Phalène
France, Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
4.6
Director
Artur Sokolov
Writer
Artur Sokolov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Russia
Runtime
60 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
31 May 2019
Budget
€0
Production
La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma, Siberian Studio of Independent Cinema (SSIC)
Also known as
Phalène, Moth
More
Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 26 May 2022
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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