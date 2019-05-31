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4.6
Kinoafisha Films Phalène
4.6

Phalène

, 2019
Phalène
France, Russia / Documentary / 18+
4.6
Director Artur Sokolov
Writer Artur Sokolov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Russia
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 31 May 2019
Budget €0
Production La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma, Siberian Studio of Independent Cinema (SSIC)
Also known as
Phalène, Moth

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
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