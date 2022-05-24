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Poster of Basta. Superigra
3.4
Basta. Superigra - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Basta. Superigra
3.4

Basta. Superigra

, 2022
Basta. Superigra
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Basta. Superigra
3.4
Basta. Superigra - Trailer
Basta. Superigra  Trailer

Cast

Vasiliy Vakulenko
Vasiliy Vakulenko
Self
Guf
Guf
Self
Ivan Urgant
Ivan Urgant
Self
Scriptonite
Scriptonite
Self
Dmitriy Nagiev
Dmitriy Nagiev
Self
Sergey Shnurov
Sergey Shnurov
Self
Smoky Mo
Self
Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Self
Vladi
Self
Director Azat Grigoryan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 24 May 2022
World premiere 24 May 2022
Production Gazgolder
Also known as
Basta. Superigra, Баста. Суперигра

Film rating

3.4
Rate 14 votes
3.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Basta. Superigra - Trailer
Basta. Superigra Trailer
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