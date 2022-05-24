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Basta. Superigra
3.4
Basta. Superigra
, 2022
Basta. Superigra
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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3.4
Basta. Superigra
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Vasiliy Vakulenko
Self
Guf
Self
Ivan Urgant
Self
Scriptonite
Self
Dmitriy Nagiev
Self
Sergey Shnurov
Self
Smoky Mo
Self
Konstantin Khabensky
Self
Vladi
Self
Director
Azat Grigoryan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
24 May 2022
World premiere
24 May 2022
Production
Gazgolder
Also known as
Basta. Superigra, Баста. Суперигра
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Film rating
3.4
Rate
14
votes
3.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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