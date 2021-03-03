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Poster of What Do We See When We Look at the Sky ?
6.9
Kinoafisha Films What Do We See When We Look at the Sky ?
6.9

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky ?

, 2021
Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt?
Georgia, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of What Do We See When We Look at the Sky ?
6.9

Cast

Giorgi Ambroladze
Giorgi (Pre-Curse)
Giorgi Bochorishvili
Giorgi
Irina Chelidze
Nino
Ani Karseladze
Lisa
Oliko Barbakadze
Lisa (Pre-Curse)
Vakhtang Fanchulidze
Cafébesitzer
Sofio Tchanishvili
Maya
David Koberidze
Irakli
Sofio Sharashidze
Ana
Vakhtang Panchulidze
Cafe barista
Director Alexandre Koberidze
Writer Alexandre Koberidze
Composer Giorgi Koberidze
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Georgia / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 6 June 2022
World premiere 3 March 2021
Release date
23 February 2022 France
7 April 2022 Germany 0
25 November 2022 Great Britain
13 January 2022 Greece
7 April 2023 Japan
18 November 2022 Taiwan
12 November 2021 USA
Worldwide Gross $32,279
Production Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB), New Matter Films, Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB)
Also known as
Ras vkhedavt, rodesac cas vukurebt?, What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?, O Que Vemos Quando Olhamos Para o Céu?, Was sehen wir, wenn wir zum Himmel schauen?, ¿Qué vemos cuando miramos al cielo?, Co spatříme, když pohlédneme na nebe?, Co widzimy, patrząc w niebo?, Gökyüzüne Baktığımızda Ne Görüyoruz?, Ko mēs redzam, skatoties debesīs?, Mida me näeme, kui vaatame taevasse?, Privește către cer, So mi bacimo koli divimos u nebo?, Sous le ciel de Koutaïssi, Što vidimo kada gledamo u nebo?, Τι βλέπουμε όταν κοιτάμε τον ουρανό;, Что мы видим, когда смотрим на небо?, Що ми бачимо, коли дивимось у небо?, ジョージア、白い橋のカフェで逢いましょう, 偶然仰望天空，你有什麼想像？, 喬治亞天空下, Sous le soleil de Koutaïssi, Was sehen wir, wenn wir zum Himmel schauen

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 31 March 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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