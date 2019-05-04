Isabella Hi. I'll have a merlot. Domain Luciole, s'il vous plait.

Jacques If you're going for a Merlot, try teh LeBec. The Luciole is too earthy.

Isabella I think I can recognize good Merlot.

Maurice I apologize for my brother. He's very opinionated when it comes to wine.

Jacques Says the man who won't drink anything that has not won a gold medal.

Isabella Oh, you only drink a gold medal winners?

Maurice Life is too short to drink bad wine.

Isabella So if my wine win gold medal, I guess you'll be drinking it by the end of week?