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Poster of A Paris Romance
6.8
Kinoafisha Films A Paris Romance
6.8

A Paris Romance

, 2019
A Paris Romance
Bulgaria / Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Paris Romance
6.8

Cast

Roxanne McKee
Roxanne McKee
Lacey
Jen Lilley
Isabella
Lolita Davidovich
Lolita Davidovich
Margot
Dan Jeannotte
Jacques
Michael D. Xavier
Michael D. Xavier
Maurice
Greg Canestrari
Travis
Pierre Rousselet
Phillipe
Alexandra Guelff
Christina
Maxim De Villiers
Luc
Charlie Anson
Charlie Anson
Jonathan
Director Alex Zamm
Writer Joelle Sellner, Alex Wright
Composer Patric Caird
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 1 March 2022
World premiere 4 May 2019
MPAA G
Production UFO International Productions, Dynamic Television
Also known as
Paris, Wine & Romance, Paris, Wine and Romance, Pariz, vino i ljubav, A Paris Romance, Innamorarsi a Parigi, París, vino y romances, Romanca v Parizu, Splendor in a Glass, Une Américaine à Paris, Париж, вино и романтика

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 2 March 2022

Quotes

Isabella Hi. I'll have a merlot. Domain Luciole, s'il vous plait.
Jacques If you're going for a Merlot, try teh LeBec. The Luciole is too earthy.
Isabella I think I can recognize good Merlot.
Maurice I apologize for my brother. He's very opinionated when it comes to wine.
Jacques Says the man who won't drink anything that has not won a gold medal.
Isabella Oh, you only drink a gold medal winners?
Maurice Life is too short to drink bad wine.
Isabella So if my wine win gold medal, I guess you'll be drinking it by the end of week?
Maurice Oh, you're here for a competition? Please, come join us.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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