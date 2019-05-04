Isabella
Hi. I'll have a merlot. Domain Luciole, s'il vous plait.
Jacques
If you're going for a Merlot, try teh LeBec. The Luciole is too earthy.
Isabella
I think I can recognize good Merlot.
Maurice
I apologize for my brother. He's very opinionated when it comes to wine.
Jacques
Says the man who won't drink anything that has not won a gold medal.
Isabella
Oh, you only drink a gold medal winners?
Maurice
Life is too short to drink bad wine.
Isabella
So if my wine win gold medal, I guess you'll be drinking it by the end of week?
Maurice
Oh, you're here for a competition? Please, come join us.