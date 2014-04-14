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Poster of Morning Star
2.7
Kinoafisha Films Morning Star
2.7

Morning Star

, 2014
Morning Star
Italy / Action, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Morning Star
2.7

Cast

Adrian Bouchet
Adrian Bouchet
Man
Mike Mitchell
Old Man
Mike Mitchell
Old Man
Mike Mitchell
Old Man
Ivy Corbin
Witch
Ivy Corbin
Witch
Daniel Vivian
Companion
David White
Knight
Ally McClelland
Soldier
Rosella Elmi
Girl
Director Luca Boni, Marco Ristori
Writer Luca Boni, Marco Ristori
Composer Gabriele Caselli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 14 April 2014
Release date
14 April 2014 USA
Budget $3,000,000
Production Event Film Distribution, Extreme Video Snc
Also known as
Morning Star, Morning Star Warrior, Morning Star Warrior - O Guerreiro, Ανατέλλων ήλιος

Film rating

2.7
Rate 10 votes
2.7 IMDb
Updated 8 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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