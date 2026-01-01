Menu
Films
The Substance
The Substance Awards
Awards and nominations of The Substance 2024
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Best Screenplay
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Winner
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Make Up & Hair
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Midnight Madness
Winner
