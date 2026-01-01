Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Nureev: Romeo i Dzhuletta
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Nureev: Romeo i Dzhuletta

Nureev: Romeo i Dzhuletta

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country France
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2021
Director
Rudolf Nureyev
Rudolf Nureyev
Cast
Matias Heymann
Miriam Uld-Braham
Franchesko Mura
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Nureev: Romeo i Dzhuletta
Opéra national de Paris: Cinderella 0.0
Opéra national de Paris: Cinderella (2021)
ONP: Le lac des cygnes 0.0
ONP: Le lac des cygnes (2016)
0.0
Notre-Dame de Paris (2021)
Ballet Russes 0.0
Ballet Russes (2015)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more