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6.0
Kinoafisha
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Rok za granyu
6.0
Rok za granyu
, 2021
Rok za granyu
Russia / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Cast
Marina Albi
Self
Sergei Bugaev
Self
Sergey Debizhev
Self
Boris Grebenshchikov
Self
Sergey Kuryokhin
Self
Victor Tikhomirov
Self
Viktor Tsoy
Self
Director
Sergey Debizhev
Writer
Sergey Debizhev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
25 September 2021
World premiere
28 August 2021
Also known as
Rok za granyu, Рок за гранью
More
Film rating
6.0
Rate
15
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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