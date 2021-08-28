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Poster of Rok za granyu
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Rok za granyu
6.0

Rok za granyu

, 2021
Rok za granyu
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Rok za granyu
6.0

Cast

Marina Albi
Self
Sergei Bugaev
Self
Sergey Debizhev
Self
Boris Grebenshchikov
Self
Sergey Kuryokhin
Self
Victor Tikhomirov
Self
Viktor Tsoy
Viktor Tsoy
Self
Director Sergey Debizhev
Writer Sergey Debizhev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 25 September 2021
World premiere 28 August 2021
Also known as
Rok za granyu, Рок за гранью

Film rating

6.0
Rate 15 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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