Awards and nominations of The Fabelmans 2022

Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023 BAFTA Awards 2023
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2022 Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Best Film
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
