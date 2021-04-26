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Poster of Lastochki Khristovy
8.9
Lastochki Khristovy - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Lastochki Khristovy
8.9

Lastochki Khristovy

, 2022
Lastochki Khristovy
Russia / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Lastochki Khristovy
8.9
Lastochki Khristovy - Trailer
Lastochki Khristovy  Trailer
Director Yuliya Bocharova
Writer Yuliya Bocharova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 26 April 2021
Release date
17 March 2022 Russia Ракета Релизинг 0+
Worldwide Gross $67,858
Also known as
Lastochki Khristovy, Ласточки Христовы

Film rating

8.9
Rate 13 votes
8.4 IMDb
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Lastochki Khristovy - Trailer
Lastochki Khristovy Trailer
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