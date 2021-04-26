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Lastochki Khristovy
8.9
Lastochki Khristovy
, 2022
Lastochki Khristovy
Russia / Documentary / 18+
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8.9
Lastochki Khristovy
Trailer
Trailer
Director
Yuliya Bocharova
Writer
Yuliya Bocharova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
26 April 2021
Release date
17 March 2022
Russia
Ракета Релизинг
0+
Worldwide Gross
$67,858
Also known as
Lastochki Khristovy, Ласточки Христовы
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Film rating
8.9
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13
votes
8.4
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