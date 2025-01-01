Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Returns

Returns

Returns 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Production year 2022
Director
George Ratliff
George Ratliff
Cast
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Returns
Welcome Home 5.5
Welcome Home (2018)
Joshua 5.9
Joshua (2007)
Salvation Boulevard 5.3
Salvation Boulevard (2011)
Nerve 7.1
Nerve (2016)
Olympus Has Fallen 6.9
Olympus Has Fallen (2013)
Scream 4 6.9
Scream 4 (2011)
Red State 6.7
Red State (2011)
4.3.2.1. 6.7
4.3.2.1. (2010)
Body Brokers 6.2
Body Brokers (2021)
The Hunt 6.5
The Hunt (2020)
The Equalizer 2 7.3
The Equalizer 2 (2018)
Billionaire Boys Club 5.3
Billionaire Boys Club (2017)

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more