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Poster of MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr
MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr

MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr

, 2021
MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr
Russia / Children's, Short, Adventure, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr
MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr - Trailer
MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr  Trailer
Director Rafael Ter-Sargsyan, Polina Grekova, Anastasia Chernova, Mariya Korshunova
Writer Tatyana Avilova, Oleg Berkov-Sinyukov, Evgeny Golovin, Anton Lanshakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 47 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 6 November 2021
Release date
6 November 2021 Russia МВК 0+
Also known as
MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 132: На дворе мультябрь

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