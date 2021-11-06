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MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr
MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr
, 2021
MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr
Russia / Children's, Short, Adventure, Family / 18+
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MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr
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Director
Rafael Ter-Sargsyan
,
Polina Grekova
,
Anastasia Chernova
,
Mariya Korshunova
Writer
Tatyana Avilova
,
Oleg Berkov-Sinyukov
,
Evgeny Golovin
,
Anton Lanshakov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
47 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
6 November 2021
Release date
6 November 2021
Russia
МВК
0+
Also known as
MULT v kino 132. Na dvore multyabr, Мульт в кино. Выпуск # 132: На дворе мультябрь
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