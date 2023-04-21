After losing the woman of his dreams, Merlin moves to Las Vegas to pursue work as a magician, only to get hired as the front man in a revival of the notorious black male stripper crew, The Chocolate Chips. Led by Luther - now broke and broken - the old, domesticated, out-of-shape Chips put aside former conflicts and reunite to save the hotel they used to perform in while helping Merlin win back his girl.
|18 August 2023
|Kyrgyzstan
|17 August 2023
|Netherlands
|12
|24 August 2023
|UAE
|21 April 2023
|USA
|R
|18 August 2023
|Uzbekistan