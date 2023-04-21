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Poster of Back On The Strip
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Back On The Strip
4.9

Back On The Strip

, 2023
Back on the Strip
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Back On The Strip
4.9

Synopsis

After losing the woman of his dreams, Merlin moves to Las Vegas to pursue work as a magician, only to get hired as the front man in a revival of the notorious black male stripper crew, The Chocolate Chips. Led by Luther - now broke and broken - the old, domesticated, out-of-shape Chips put aside former conflicts and reunite to save the hotel they used to perform in while helping Merlin win back his girl.

Cast

Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes
Luther
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish
Verna
J.B. Smoove
J.B. Smoove
Amos
Gary Owen
Dr. X
Spence Moore II
Spence Moore II
Merlin
Faizon Love
Da Body
Bill Bellamy
Da Face
Raigan Harris
Robin
Colleen Camp
Colleen Camp
Rita
Ryan Alexander Holmes
Blaze
Director Chris Spencer
Writer Eric Daniel, Chris Spencer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 10 October 2023
World premiere 21 April 2023
Release date
18 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
17 August 2023 Netherlands 12
24 August 2023 UAE
21 April 2023 USA R
18 August 2023 Uzbekistan
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $703,141
Production 5120 Entertainment, GVN Releasing, Junction Films
Also known as
Back on the Strip, De vuelta a Las Vegas, De Volta à Ativa, De vuelta en El Strip, Magiczny interes, Sahneye Dönüş, バック・オン・ザ・ストリップ 男がベガスで踊ったら, 重返赌城舞台, Retour à Vegas

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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