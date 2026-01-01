Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Birdman of Alcatraz
Birdman of Alcatraz Awards
Awards and nominations of Birdman of Alcatraz 1962
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1962
Best Actor
Winner
San Giorgio Prize
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
