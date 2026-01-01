Menu
Lenny Awards

Awards and nominations of Lenny 1974

Academy Awards, USA 1975 Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1975 Cannes Film Festival 1975
Best Actress
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975 Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976 BAFTA Awards 1976
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
