5.9
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Best Animated Films
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
El Camino de Xico
El Camino de Xico
El Camino de Xico
18+
Animation
Country
Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
12 November 2020
World premiere
12 November 2020
Release date
12 November 2020
Mexico
Worldwide Gross
$119,373
Production
Anima Estudios, Cine Canibal, Netflix
Also known as
El camino de Xico, Xico's Journey, La Grande Aventure d'un chien en or, Călătoria lui Xico, De reis van Xico, Il cammino di Xico, Podróż Xico, Tüysüz'ün Yolculuğu, Xico - O Cachorro Mágico, Xicos resa, Xicos Weg, Το ταξίδι του Χίκο, Путь Хико
Director
Eric Cabello
Cast
Verónica Castro
Verónica Alva
Luis Angel Jaramillo
Pablo Gama Iturrarán
Jay De La Cueva
Similar films for El Camino de Xico
6.9
My Father's Dragon
(2022)
5.6
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
(2021)
4.6
Ainbo. Spirit of the Amazon
(2021)
6.7
Secret Magic Control Agency
(2021)
6.9
Seal Team
(2021)
6.2
Kamiarizuki no kodomo
(2021)
5.2
Cranston Academy: Monster Zone
(2020)
5.4
Salma's Big Wish
(2019)
6.8
Pachamama
(2018)
5.6
Latte and the Magic Waterstone
(2018)
5.6
Sahara
(2017)
4.8
Monster Island
(2017)
