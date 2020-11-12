Menu
El Camino de Xico
Poster of El Camino de Xico
Рейтинги
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.2
El Camino de Xico

El Camino de Xico

El Camino de Xico 18+
Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 12 November 2020
World premiere 12 November 2020
Release date
12 November 2020 Mexico
Worldwide Gross $119,373
Production Anima Estudios, Cine Canibal, Netflix
Also known as
El camino de Xico, Xico's Journey, La Grande Aventure d'un chien en or, Călătoria lui Xico, De reis van Xico, Il cammino di Xico, Podróż Xico, Tüysüz'ün Yolculuğu, Xico - O Cachorro Mágico, Xicos resa, Xicos Weg, Το ταξίδι του Χίκο, Путь Хико
Director
Eric Cabello
Cast
Verónica Castro
Verónica Alva
Luis Angel Jaramillo
Pablo Gama Iturrarán
Jay De La Cueva
5.9
5.2 IMDb
