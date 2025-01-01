Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Hand of God The Hand of God Awards

Awards and nominations of The Hand of God 2021

Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Casting
Nominee
 Best Casting
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021 Venice Film Festival 2021
Grand Jury Prize
Winner
Best Young Actor or Actress
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
