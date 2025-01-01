Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Hand of God
The Hand of God Awards
Awards and nominations of The Hand of God 2021
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best International Feature Film
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Casting
Nominee
Best Casting
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2021
Grand Jury Prize
Winner
Best Young Actor or Actress
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Eye for an Eye
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree