Kinoafisha Films Prikazano zhenit

Prikazano zhenit

Prikazano zhenit 18+
Country Russia
Runtime 44 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 3 March 2012
Release date
3 March 2012 Russia
6 June 2012 USA
Production Pro100 Film
Also known as
Prikazano zhenit, Order: to marry in 7 days, Приказано женить
Director
Yuriy Morozov
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
