Kinoafisha Films A Man for All Seasons A Man for All Seasons Awards

Awards and nominations of A Man for All Seasons 1966

Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968 BAFTA Awards 1968
Best British Costume (Colour)
Winner
Best British Art Direction (Colour)
Winner
Best British Actor
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best British Screenplay
Winner
Best Film from any Source
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1967 Moscow International Film Festival 1967
Special Mention
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Grand Prix
Nominee
