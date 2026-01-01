Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
A Man for All Seasons
A Man for All Seasons Awards
Awards and nominations of A Man for All Seasons 1966
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1968
Best British Costume (Colour)
Winner
Best British Art Direction (Colour)
Winner
Best British Actor
Winner
Best Cinematography
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best British Screenplay
Winner
Best Film from any Source
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1967
Special Mention
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Grand Prix
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree