Cast
Amrita Bagchi
Jyotsna Ray
Manav Kaul
Beni Madhav Singh
Baishali Mazumder
Jyotshna's Mother
Cast and Crew
Director
Sarthak Dasgupta
Writer
Sarthak Dasgupta, Gaurav Sharma
Composer
Rochak Kohli, Andrew T. Mackay
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
19 April 2019
World premiere
8 September 2018
Production
Saregama India, Yoodlee Films
Also known as
Music Teacher, Giáo Viên Dạy Nhạc, Le Professeur de musique, Profesorul de muzică, Δάσκαλος μουσικής, Учитель музыки