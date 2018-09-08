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Poster of Music Teacher
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Music Teacher
6.3

Music Teacher

, 2019
Music Teacher
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Music Teacher
6.3

Cast

Neena Gupta
Madhavi
Divya Dutta
Geeta
Amrita Bagchi
Jyotsna Ray
Manav Kaul
Beni Madhav Singh
K.C. Shankar
Shibu
Niharika Lyra Dutt
Urmi
Jaspal Sharma
Barber
Pushpinder Kaur
Lalita
Siddharth Chauhan
Groom
Baishali Mazumder
Jyotshna's Mother
Mohd Amir
Farhan
Director Sarthak Dasgupta
Writer Sarthak Dasgupta, Gaurav Sharma
Composer Rochak Kohli, Andrew T. Mackay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 19 April 2019
World premiere 8 September 2018
Release date
19 April 2019 Russia Netflix 12+
Production Saregama India, Yoodlee Films
Also known as
Music Teacher, Giáo Viên Dạy Nhạc, Le Professeur de musique, Profesorul de muzică, Δάσκαλος μουσικής, Учитель музыки

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Listen to the
soundtrack Music Teacher
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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