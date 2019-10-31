Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Òlòtūré
Poster of Òlòtūré
Рейтинги
5.4 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Òlòtūré

Òlòtūré

Òlòtūré 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Nigeria
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 21 September 2020
World premiere 31 October 2019
Production EbonyLife Films
Also known as
Òlòturé, Oloture, Òlòtūré, Por Uma Vida Melhor, Ολοτούρε, Журналистка, オロトゥーレ
Director
Kenneth Gyang
Cast
Ada Ameh
Beverly Osu
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 11 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more